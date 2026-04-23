Exclusive | Liam Pitts Talks Förrädarna: “It Took Two Months to Come Back to Reality”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Liam Pitts Talks Förrädarna

Liam Pitts returns to the spotlight this weekend with a different kind of pressure around him. The Swedish bantamweight is scheduled to appear at OKTAGON 87 on April 25 in Liberec, Czech Republic, where he is scheduled to face Poland’s Kacper Matyszewski in a catchweight bout.

Oktagon 87

But for many viewers, Pitts was familiar long before OKTAGON. He is the son of Swedish media personality Laila Bagge and music producer Mason Pitts, and appeared with his mother in the reality series “Lailaland.” That early TV exposure made him recognizable to a mainstream audience, but his MMA path developed through wrestling success as a junior and years of training at Allstars in Stockholm.

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His competitive background has been building step by step. FightMatrix lists his pro debut as coming at AFN 8 in October 2024, where he beat Brandon Najera by third-round TKO, he later secured an OKTAGON deal with a 39-second knockout at AFN 10.

Liam Pitts Talks Förrädarna

Pitts also reached a wider TV audience through “Förrädarna,” the Swedish edition of “The Traitors.” He was on the season 2 cast, and the format itself is built around deception, suspicion, and social pressure for a cash prize. In his own words, the experience stayed with him well after filming ended.

“It was an amazing experience actually… it’s a very psychological game, like it’s more psychological than people think. They take your phone and you can’t leave your room… it’s almost like being incarcerated. It took like two months for me to come back to reality again… I was thinking constantly about the game and what I could have done differently.”

Pitts even gave a look at the production side that rarely makes the edit, describing late-night interruptions and the tension of not knowing whether a knock on the door meant elimination or another interview.

“They would come knock on your door… you’re like, ‘oh ***, I’m cooked.’”

Now the setting changes again, from a castle game to a fight weekend. Pitts has already shown that he can carry public attention from reality TV into combat sports. He heads into his next fight this weekend at OKTAGON 87, where the unbeaten Swedish bantamweight looks to keep his momentum going in one of the biggest opportunities of his career.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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