Khamzat Chimaev Said WHAT About Women? ‘Borz’ Claims “Girls like terrorists.”

Khamzat Chimaev never met a line he wouldn’t cross. The undefeated middleweight contender proved that once again this week when he left Daniel Cormier and fans stunned and laughing with a comment that might have torpedoed his chances at any White House card appearance.

During a pre-UFC 319 interview with the former light heavyweight champion, Cormier playfully complimented Chimaev’s appearance, joking that his face and skin were “beautiful.” The Chechen-born fighter’s response was trademark Khamzat Chimaev – unfiltered.

“I don’t need to be beautiful. Girls like terrorists.”

The veteran commentator, clearly taken aback and laughing, fired back: “You’re so crazy, you can’t say that!” But the damage was done, and social media erupted with fans questioning everything from his UFC future to his visa status.

The timing couldn’t be worse for “Borz.” With Donald Trump and Dana White reportedly discussing a potential UFC event at the White House, Chimaev’s quip has essentially eliminated him from consideration. Fans were quick to connect the dots, with one writing: “The even 1.3% chance of him making that White House card just went right out the window.”

This controversy arrives as Chimaev stands on the precipice of career-defining success. At UFC 319 this Saturday in Chicago, he faces middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in what many consider the most anticipated title fight of the year. The stakes couldn’t be higher – a perfect 14-0 record hangs in the balance, along with years of accumulated hype and expectation.

Chimaev’s path to this moment has been anything but conventional. Born in war-torn Chechnya in 1994, he witnessed conflicts that shaped his worldview and perhaps contributed to his controversial sense of humor. His family fled to Sweden when he was 18, where he dominated the wrestling scene before transitioning to mixed martial arts. The journey from refugee to UFC sensation is remarkable, but his comments continue to overshadow his athletic achievements.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

His UFC career reads like a highlight reel of destruction. Since his 2020 debut, Chimaev has bulldozed through every opponent placed before him. He holds the record for the shortest turnaround between UFC victories – just 10 days – and has never been taken past the third round. His victims include former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, top contender Gilbert Burns, and most recently, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, whom he submitted with a face crank in just over three minutes.

Yet for all his dominance, Chimaev remains a polarizing figure. His relationship with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has drawn criticism from fellow fighters like Sean Strickland, who branded him as supporting a “terrorist dictator.” The controversy follows him wherever he competes, with many questioning whether he should be allowed to fight in the United States at all.

Born Russian, turned Swedish resident, now fighting under the UAE flag – Chimaev’s allegiances shift as often as his weight classes. He maintains his Russian passport while training in Abu Dhabi, creating a complex web of loyalties that feeds into the controversy surrounding his comments.

The South African Dricus du Plessis has methodically worked his way to the top, defeating a who’s who of middleweights including Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland twice, and Robert Whittaker. His ungainly style has been mocked, but results don’t lie.

The champion’s team believes they’re facing an evolved version of their fighter. “You guys can expect fireworks. I believe you will see a DDP 2.0,” teammate Mark Hulme promised. It’s the kind of confidence that comes from knowing your fighter has been tested in five-round wars and emerged victorious each time.

The controversial challenger seeking vindication against the steady champion who defied expectations. Chimaev’s unbeaten record against du Plessis’s proven championship mettle. The explosive grappler against the durable grinder.