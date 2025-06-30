Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 AKA “Petch”, who bested Miguel Trindade at the Glory X RISE Last Featherweight standing tournament in 2024. It was a close affair that could’ve gone either way. However, when the two would rematch at Glory 100, Petch would prove himself not just better than Trindade but as the best kickboxer pound for pound.

As with changes to the rule set and Trindade being fully recovered to face the Thai kickboxing master, it seemed as though the Portuguese prodigy would take the belt from Petch once and for all. However, the Thai standout would turn the tables completely as he would dominate Trindade with ease in a shocking display.

As the Nak Muay turned kickboxer would dominate with every tool in his arsenal, outboxing, and even dropping the Portuguese fighter twice, once with a brutal bodyshot that nearly ended the fight. A shocking question mark kick to the head that caught everyone by surprise. Although Trindade would try to rally, it was too little, too late; the featherweight champion would win every round on the judges’ scorecard.

Petch has proven himself as a skilled kickboxer.

With his undeniable skill and ability to overcome every obstacle in the featherweight division, Petch’s skills have become too great to deny, with even Chatri Sityodtong looking to sign the Glory great. Rico Verhoeven is the heavyweight king, but Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 has truly proven himself to be the king of kickboxing as a whole.