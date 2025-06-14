Two champions defended their titles, and a new one was crowned at Glory 100. As the pound-for-pound king, Petch dominated rival Miguel Trindade, whom Petch had a close fight against back at the Glory X RISE Featherweight Grand Prix finals. However, this fight was different as Petch would level up and dominate the young Portuguese fashion outstriking him and dominating him wherever the fight went.

This led to a clean sweep across all the judges’ scorecards, and Petch would win by a wide margin, settling the rivalry and proving himself to be the true king of the sport at Glory 100.

In the middleweight Title rematch between Donovan Wisse and Michael Boapaeh. Wisse would again defeat Boapeah in a closer match. However, the champion was better equipped to win the game, as he outworked Boapaeh and adjusted to the young Ghanaian phenom’s signature calf kicks. He would win the last round, which earned him the split decision victory to retain his title, much to the devastation of Michael Boapaeh.

Last Sergej Maslobojev would regain his light heavyweight crown by putting a beatdown on Tarik Khbabez, in which he would batter the Moroccan across four rounds and would crush his legs throughout the match, scoring a low kick knockdown in the fourth round before continuing to beat on Khbabez and finishing him with another crushing low kick for the Lithuanian monster Sergej Maslobojev to reclaim his title.

Glory 100 was a showcase of championship dominance.

At Glory 100, we saw the cream rise to the top, and the best stay at the top, as Wisse and Petch managed to prove themselves once again as long-standing greats of their division, much like the heavyweight king Rico Verhoeven. The status quo is essentially unchanged in the realm of champions. Who can rise to stand against this set of incredible kickboxing champions?