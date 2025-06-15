Richardson Hitchins Folds George Kambosos with Brutal Body Shot to Retain IBF Title – Richardson vs. Kambobos Jr. Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Richardson Hitchins predicted a “massacre” against George Kambosos, and he delivered exactly that on Saturday night.

Emanating from The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Kambosos was primed to shock the world once again against Hitchins, the reigning IBF junior welterweight champion. Unfortunately for ‘Ferocious,’ it wasn’t meant to be as Hitchins proved to be too much defending his title with an eighth-round TKO.

Hitchins consistently worked behind his jab for the entirety of the fight, prompting Sergio Mora to declare that he had turned Kambosos into “target practice.” The champ landed a total of 205 punches compared to just 57 from the challenger. Hitchins also outpointed his opponent 118-34 in jabs and 87-23 in power punches.

Needless to say, it was a dominant display that came to a head in the eighth after Hitchins landed a brutal left to the body that sent Kambosos crashing to the canvas. Kambosos climbed back to his feet, but the referee had seen enough, calling a stop to the contest with 30 seconds to go in the round.

Official Result: Richardson Hitchins def. George Kambosos via TKO (body shot) at 2:32 of Round 8

Check Out Highlights From Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

