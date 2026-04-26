Watch: Crowd Storms Ring After Controversial Finish at Turkish Boxing Event

A boxing event in Trabzon, Turkey, ended in disorder after a fight between Russia’s Sergey Gorokhov and hometown boxer Emirhan Kalkan broke down into a mass brawl inside and around the ring.

Video: Boxing Match in Turkey Ends in Ring-Side Chaos After Post-Fight Brawl

Turkish outlet Haberler reported that the bout took place at a sports hall in the Beşirli district, where Gorokhov and Kalkan were meeting in a light heavyweight contest before tensions spilled over and officials had to step in. Cumhuriyet, citing footage from the scene, reported that dozens of people became involved and that chairs, punches and kicks were seen during the chaos before the match was abandoned.

Emirhan Kalkan vs. Sergey Gorokhov

🇹🇷🥊 IMPRESIONANTE PELEA EN TÜRKIYE: Los aficionados turcos golpean brutalmente a un boxeador ruso después de la pelea.



Sergey Gorokhov y su equipo fueron atacados tras su victoria sobre Emirhan Kalkan.



Espectadores furiosos golpearon al titular del título UBO con sillas, puños… pic.twitter.com/HaOU6PCNe7 — Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) April 26, 2026

Reports in Turkish media place the flashpoint around the third round, though the exact trigger is being described differently depending on the boxing source. Haberler said an argument between the sides continued instead of cooling off as the fighters moved toward their corners, after which trainers and officials became involved and the ring quickly turned into a melee. Cumhuriyet and other Turkish reports said the tension rose after what was described as a disrespectful act from the Russian side.

Russian-language coverage quickly picked up the story, though most of it appears to rely on Turkish reporting rather than firsthand statements from sanctioning bodies or promoters.

At the time of writing, there does not appear to be a widely circulated official English-language statement from the UBO, the local commission, or the fighters’ camps giving a full account of what happened. So the core facts are clear, but some viral descriptions go further than the available reporting supports: there is solid reporting that Gorokhov, Kalkan, team members and spectators were caught up in a violent brawl; there is not yet enough official documentation to state with certainty every action by every side.