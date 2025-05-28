Watch the pound-for-pound king of kickboxing, Petchpanomrung “Petch” Kiatmuu9, the most dominant force in Glory kickboxing featherweight history. Having dominated the division since winning the Glory Featherweight title in 2018, the Nak Muay turned kickboxing great has defended the strap 8 times consecutively.

His dominance goes beyond the Glory Ring, as he has tested his mettle against top Japanese kickboxing talent as well. Such as with the ambitious cross-promotional 1-night kickboxing tournament. The 2024 RISE X Glory Featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix. Featuring the most extraordinary kickboxing talent in the featherweight division from all around the world. With names such as Abraham Vidales, Chad Collins, and Berjan Peposhi. However, the Thai would prove himself a true master of the striking arts.

As he outclassed the former two-division RISE champion Taiju Shiratori in the quarterfinal round, outworked and even outboxed the former RISE middleweight champion Korean bruiser Lee Sung-hyun, and in a shocking manner, edged out the Portuguese prodigy Miguel Trindade, who most impressively knocked out Kento Hariguchi and Chad Collins in the first round. Meaning the Portuguese phenom had the easiest night at the Glory X Rise featherweight Grad Prix until he faced Petch. Until Petch proved himself to be the top featherweight in the world, outshining the young lion.

The pound-for-pound king, Petch, has another tournament to conquer.

Petch may have conquered the first Glory X RISE tournament, but now, in the vein of The Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament, which Glory is currently going through, with its second stage at Glory 100. The promotion will now host a 24-man Last Featherweight Standing tournament, featuring top prospects from both RISE and Glory. With so many featherweights, that’s many rivals, new and old, for the Pound for Pound king to prove himself against and defend his coveted crown.