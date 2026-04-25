GLORY 107: Wisse vs. Kwasi – Live Results and Highlights from Rotterdam
GLORY 107 heads to RTM Stage Rotterdam in the Netherlands for a stacked superfight card headlined by a middleweight title clash.
In the main event of the evening, Donovan Wisse (23-1, 10 KO) and Chico Kwasi (45-6-2, 23 KO) will square off in one of the most anticipated champion vs. champion clashes in promotional history. Wisse, who recently broke Alex Pereira’s title defense record, looks to continue his reign as GLORY middleweight world champion. Meanwhile, Kwasi, the promotion’s reigning welterweight titleholder, plans on making history by becoming just the second fighter to hold championships in two different divisions simultaneously.
In the co-main event, Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (30-5-1, 17 KO) and Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-11, 4 KO) will square off in a rematch nearly two years in the making. In their first meeting at GLORY 95, Osaro walked away with a decision victory.
GLORY 107 Main Card
- GLORY Middleweight World Championship: Chico Kwasi def. Donovan Wisse via split decision to win the GLORY middleweight world championship.
- Heavyweight Bout: Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro def. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta via unanimous decision.
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Cem Caceres def. Sebastian Lutaniuc via unanimous decision.
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Mo Touchassie def. Jimmy Livinus via unanimous decision.
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Stefan Latescu def. Iuri Fernandes via unanimous decision.
- Heavyweight Bout: Nabil Khachab def. Errol Koning via split decision.
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Hamdi def. Alin Nechita via unanimous decision.
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Luis Tavares def. Mohamed Amine via unanimous decision.
- Welterweight Bout: Mohammed Boutasaa def. Cedric Do via unanimous decision.
GLORY 107 Prelims
- Heavyweight Bout: Rade Opacic def. Colin George via unanimous decision.
- Featherweight Bout: Deniz Demirkapu def. Mohamed Hamami via TKO (knee to the body) at 1:45 of Round 2.
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Albert Ugrincic def. Clayton Raven via unanimous decision.
- Welterweight Bout: Valentin Knau def. Antonio Krajinovic via unanimous decision.
- Welterweight Bout: Michael Samperi def. Said Kabil via KO (left hook) at 0:42 of Round 2.