GLORY 107: Wisse vs. Kwasi – Live Results and Highlights from Rotterdam

GLORY 107 heads to RTM Stage Rotterdam in the Netherlands for a stacked superfight card headlined by a middleweight title clash.

In the main event of the evening, Donovan Wisse (23-1, 10 KO) and Chico Kwasi (45-6-2, 23 KO) will square off in one of the most anticipated champion vs. champion clashes in promotional history. Wisse, who recently broke Alex Pereira’s title defense record, looks to continue his reign as GLORY middleweight world champion. Meanwhile, Kwasi, the promotion’s reigning welterweight titleholder, plans on making history by becoming just the second fighter to hold championships in two different divisions simultaneously.

In the co-main event, Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (30-5-1, 17 KO) and Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-11, 4 KO) will square off in a rematch nearly two years in the making. In their first meeting at GLORY 95, Osaro walked away with a decision victory.

GLORY 107 Main Card

GLORY Middleweight World Championship: Chico Kwasi def. Donovan Wisse via split decision to win the GLORY middleweight world championship.

Heavyweight Title Fight Coming 🔜



🎟️ Buy #GLORY107 now at https://t.co/EGQRwqszFM | LIVE NOW | In Select Territories ▪️ pic.twitter.com/2IwCDeFu0C — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 25, 2026

It's time for GLORY! 😤



🎟️ Buy #GLORY107 now at https://t.co/EGQRwqszFM | LIVE NOW | In Select Territories ▪️ pic.twitter.com/XcPKWy1Ko1 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 25, 2026

CHICO MAKES HISTORY! 🙌



🎟️ Buy #GLORY107 now at https://t.co/EGQRwqszFM | LIVE NOW | In Select Territories ▪️ pic.twitter.com/nyTc22msqM — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 25, 2026

"Who's the BEST NOW?" 😤



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Heavyweight Bout: Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro def. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta via unanimous decision.

One tough 'Cookie'! 🍪



🎟️ Buy #GLORY107 now at https://t.co/EGQRwqszFM | LIVE NOW | In Select Territories ▪️ pic.twitter.com/w5JyOZhLkc — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 25, 2026

Mike Tyson 🤝 Tariq Osaro



🎟️ Buy #GLORY107 now at https://t.co/EGQRwqszFM | LIVE NOW | In Select Territories ▪️ pic.twitter.com/5SjW46iLqx — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 25, 2026

Light Heavyweight Bout: Cem Caceres def. Sebastian Lutaniuc via unanimous decision.

VINTAGE Cem Caceres body work drops Sebastian Lutaniuc in round 1! #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | KIJK | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/BgT74pblB9 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Light Heavyweight Bout: Mo Touchassie def. Jimmy Livinus via unanimous decision.

HOW DID HE GET UP?!?!



Mo Touchassie is putting on a CLINIC at #GLORY107#GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | KIJK | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/aaayOtD15F — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Light Heavyweight Bout : Stefan Latescu def. Iuri Fernandes via unanimous decision.

: Stefan Latescu def. Iuri Fernandes via unanimous decision. Heavyweight Bout: Nabil Khachab def. Errol Koning via split decision.

Is this a future heavyweight champion? 👑



🎟️ Buy #GLORY107 now at https://t.co/EGQRwqszFM | LIVE NOW | In Select Territories ▪️ pic.twitter.com/yLdPuAULkz — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 25, 2026

Light Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Hamdi def. Alin Nechita via unanimous decision.

A MASSIVE Victory 👏



🎟️ Buy #GLORY107 now at https://t.co/EGQRwqszFM | LIVE NOW | In Select Territories ▪️ pic.twitter.com/Qa1ydxGMNs — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 25, 2026

Light Heavyweight Bout: Luis Tavares def. Mohamed Amine via unanimous decision.

Luis Tavares and Momine got HEATED in between rounds at #GLORY107 👀#GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | @kijk | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/wp8BFz558D — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Welterweight Bout: Mohammed Boutasaa def. Cedric Do via unanimous decision.

Mohammed Boutasaa was FLAWLESS in his GLORY debut 💯



Who do you want to see him fight next? #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | KIJK | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/ywsmoTwlG5 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

GLORY 107 Prelims

Heavyweight Bout: Rade Opacic def. Colin George via unanimous decision.

Rade Opacic had Colin George ROCKED with that head-kick! #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | @kijk | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/gzC26GUQeL — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Featherweight Bout: Deniz Demirkapu def. Mohamed Hamami via TKO (knee to the body) at 1:45 of Round 2.

DENIZ DEMIRKAPU TO THE BODY!



He SHUTS DOWN Mohamed Hamami at #GLORY107#GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | KIJK | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/B5nhhO8vqU — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Light Heavyweight Bout: Albert Ugrincic def. Clayton Raven via unanimous decision.

Albert Ugrinčić makes his case to join the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix in June after a decision win over Clayton Raven at #GLORY107 🇧🇦 #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | @kijk | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/a1am9f3G2N — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Welterweight Bout: Valentin Knau def. Antonio Krajinovic via unanimous decision.

Valentin Knau drops Antonio Krajinović twice in round 2! #GLORY107 | LIVE NOW | @kijk | RTM Stage, Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/yZF96syNOV — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 25, 2026

Welterweight Bout: Michael Samperi def. Said Kabil via KO (left hook) at 0:42 of Round 2.