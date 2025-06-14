In the climax of Glory 100, Rico Verhoeven would successfully defend his heavyweight title for the 13th time, as Verhoeven would dominate the light heavyweight great Artem Vakhitov. In what was a surprisingly one-sided affair, Rico would outwork and outstrike the Russian. Outlanding him on strikes two to one on the official stats.

Rico Verhoeven proved his doubters once again as he remains the longest-reigning champion in the sport’s history and is now very much in the conversation as one of the greatest kickboxers of all time. The style and discipline of Rico have led to him overcoming all of his opponents for over a decade.

Rico Verhoeven cements himself as one of the sport’s greatest to have ever done it.

With an incredible win over the best man of the light heavyweight division, the dominance of Rico has many wondering what truly comes next for the legendary Dutchman. As he has overcome so many of the top heavyweights, there is no notable contender in sight. However, as Rico is 36 years old, the career of an all-time great may be at its twilight.