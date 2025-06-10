Glory kickboxing featherweight great Petch will face off against the young prodigy and the second-best featherweight across all kickboxing, Miguel Trindade, at Glory 100 for the Glory Featherweight title. In what will likely be the battle for who is the pound-for-pound king of the sport, since the hiatus of former pound-for-pound king Chingiz Allazov, it has been Petch who has taken the mantle of king of the sport.

Their first encounter was an exciting and close bout as they both managed to make it to the final of the Glory X RISE last featherweight standing tournament. A one-night event in which both fighters had faced two opponents before facing each other, and with the featherweight title not being on the line, thus making this a 3 round bout. We didn’t get to see Miguel Trindade and Petch facing each other in the most ideal of circumstances.

Things have now changed as the two will rematch for the proper world title at the historic Glory 100 event, featuring the likes of Rico Verhoeven vs Artem Vakhitov and the continuation of the last heavyweight standing tournament.

Petch and Trindade are looking to steal the show at Glory 100

The Thai kickboxing great and the Portuguese prodigy will be looking to steal the show from the other title fights and tournaments taking place at Glory 100, as the card is already profoundly stacked with enticing match-ups and events. Those are reminiscent of the golden era of K-1 and kickboxing. So the time is now for Glory Kickboxing to deliver on the biggest stage kickboxing has had in quite some time.