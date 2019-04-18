Video: Conor McGregor Hits The Pads At Crumlin Boxing Club

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to train despite his “retirement” as he returned to his roots at Crumlin Boxing Club on Wednesday.

After spending a few months in America, the Irishman returned home to where he first put on a pair of gloves.

“The Notorious” did a training session with his old coach Bra Brady as he hit the pads in front of some youngsters.

McGregor also did a few rounds with 2016 European Schoolboys gold medalist William Hayden.

Despite claiming to be retired from mixed martial arts, it seems obvious to many that McGregor will be back sooner rather than later.

According to UFC president Dana White, the two of them will meet in a few weeks to discuss a potential comeback.

A potential rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is not out of the question, but seems unlikely, especially with Dustin Poirier becoming the new interim lightweight champion.

However, Tony Ferguson claims he has been offered a fight with the Irishman, while manager Ali Abdelaziz claims Justin Gaethje has been offered as a potential opponent for McGregor.

There’s also the Nate Diaz trilogy fight, so McGregor certainly has options.