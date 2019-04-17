Tony Ferguson Hints At Potential Fight With Conor McGregor

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has hinted that he’s been offered a fight with Conor McGregor.

Ferguson was initially supposed to have faced Max Holloway for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 this past weekend. However, personal issues came in the way of “El Cucuy” and his chance of potentially facing Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On Tuesday night, though, Ferguson claimed he had been offered a fight the week before UFC 236, as he asked his fans to guess who.

I Was Offered A Fight Last Week Before #UFC236. Guess Who? That Means I Don’t Need Additional Clearance. Bring It On – Champ Shit Only 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/3lW8UHjxzD — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 17, 2019

That opponent seems to be McGregor, based on Ferguson’s follow up tweets.

Who’s Hungry ?!? -Champ Shit Only 🕶 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/16hZU28RGz — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 17, 2019

McNugget Monday: In Snap🕶Down City Anything Can Happen 🎶Oldie But Goodie🎶Champ Shit Only 🙏 -XTA- Hometeam 👣 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/vM0njlnbiC — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 17, 2019

A McGregor vs. Ferguson fight is one of many dream fights in the lightweight division. It was notably supposed to happen towards the end of 2017 when Ferguson became the interim champion, but never came to fruition.

If it does happen this time though, Ferguson, who has claimed to have passed a medical evaluation, will need to be evaluated by the UFC according to Dana White.