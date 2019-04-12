Dana White, Conor McGregor Setting Up Plans For UFC Comeback

Despite another claim of retirement, Conor McGregor will fight again according to UFC president Dana White.

McGregor made headlines when he recently announced that he was retiring from mixed martial arts. However, it was the second time he had done it in three years, leading many to believe it was just a ploy.

That seems to be the understanding from White who responded when asked about the Irishman’s retirement.

“Conor likes to be in a position where he holds all the cards and he does what he wants to do,” White told CNN World Sport. “He and I figure out how to work together and how to make it all happen.”

White even claims the two of them have been communicating constantly and that something will be figured out soon in terms of a UFC comeback.

“His retirement? No [he didn’t discuss it with me]. Conor McGregor will fight again. Me and Conor communicate everyday, we’ve been talking all this week. Things are good with Conor and I and we’ll get something figured soon.

“Just talking about possible fights, possible time to come back. You know, he and I are actually setting up some plans right now. I’m going to Florida in the next couple of weeks and we’re going to sit down and talk face to face.”

All signs point to a possible trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, but given McGregor’s star power, he could stumble into a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.