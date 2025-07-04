PFL MENA 2 – Full Results and Highlights From Riyadh

No UFC, no problem! The Professional Fighters League is giving fight fans their fix this 4th of July with PFL MENA 2, emanating live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will feature 11 total bouts, headlined by a clash between Egypt’s Omar El Dafrawy (13-5) and Italy’s Daniele Miceli (13-6). The card will also see a slew of fighters putting their undefeated records on the line, including knockout artist Hattan Alsaif (3-0), who meets submission specialist Nour Al Fliti (3-1) as part of a stacked lineup at The Green Halls.

PFL MENA 2 Main Card

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Omar El Dafrawy def. Daniele Miceli via submission (triangle choke) at 1:15 of Round 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professional Fighters League (@pflmma)

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Mohammad Alaqraa def. Omar Hussein via unanimous decision.

Amateur Atomweight Bout: Hattan Alsaif def. Nour Al Fliti via TKO (injury) at 2:24 of Round 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professional Fighters League (@pflmma)

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Mohamed Zarey def. Ayman Galal via unanimous decision.

Bantamweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Xavier Alaoui def. Ziad Ayman via unanimous decision.

Bantamweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Moktar Benkaci def. Marcel Adur via TKO (body shot) at 0:57 of Round 1.

Moktar Benkaci finishes Marcel Adur in under a minute with a sneaky liver shot. #PFLMena 🤢 pic.twitter.com/gXCJ6JF8MY — Superbeast MMA (@SuperbeastCraig) July 4, 2025

PFL MENA Prelim Results

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Badreddine Diani def. Ahmad Abdelbast Darwish via unanimous decision.

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Amir Fazli def. Rostem Akman via KO (overhand right) at 1:34 of Round 2.

Amir Fazli sends Rostem Akman's mouthpiece flying with a BRUTAL overhand right to finish things in the second. #PFLMENA pic.twitter.com/iPd1Mr8r2y — Superbeast MMA (@SuperbeastCraig) July 4, 2025

Bantamweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Nawras Abzakh def. Ali Yazbeck via TKO (right hand to ground-and-pound) at 0:50 of Round 2.

Batamweight Tournament Alternate Bout: Islam Youssef def. Benyamin Ghahreman via KO (jump kick) at 3:56 of Round 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superbeast MMA (@superbeastmma)