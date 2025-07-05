Jack Catterall-Harlem Eubank Fight Cut Short by Brutal Clash of Heads in Round 6 – Catterall vs. Eubank Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jack Catterall’s clash with Harlem Eubank was cut short after the Brit suffered a nasty cut due to an accidental clash of heads near the halfway point of the fight.

Catterall appeared to be well in control of the contest through the first five rounds, but disaster struck in the sixth when an accidental clash of heads opened up a nasty gash above Catterall’s right eye. After a brief halt in action, an infuriated Catterall got back to work.

Unfortunately, the fight would come to an end at the conclusion of the sixth stanza.

A ringside physician took a long, hard look at Catterall’s cut and deemed that the fighter was fit to continue. However, the doctor on Eubank’s side of the ring saw things differently, calling for the bout to be waived off just before the beginning of the seventh.

Official Result: Jack Catterall def. Harlem Eubank via technical unanimous decision at 0:01 of Round 7 (69-65, 69-66, 69-66) to win the WBA International & IBF Intercontinental Welterweight Championships.

Check Out Highlights From Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank:

