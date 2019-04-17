Manager Claims Justin Gaethje Has Been Offered To Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been offered a fight with Justin Gaethje according to the latter’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

McGregor has not fought since his October loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite wanting a rematch with the lightweight champion, the Irishman will likely have to wait in line, especially with Dustin Poirier becoming the new interim lightweight champion this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Gaethje is fresh off a knockout win over Edson Barboza last month and is targeting a fight that will get him next in line for a title shot.

“The Highlight” recently called out both McGregor and Tony Ferguson for a fight, and it looks like the former has been made aware of that through the UFC according to Abdelaziz.

Yo, McTapper. You’re offered to fight @Justin_Gaethje, you going to man up and fight, or your soul still hurting from that 🦅 ass whipping? Justin will take you to a different level of deep waters. @TheNotoriousMMA — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 17, 2019

McGregor fighting Gaethje would certainly be one of the most entertaining and intriguing fights in UFC history. The only question is if McGregor will accept the fight, assuming it has been offered to him.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has hinted that he was offered a fight with McGregor a week before UFC 236. Whoever is telling the truth, it looks like a high-profile lightweight bout is bound to be booked soon.