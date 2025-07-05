PFL Europe 2 – Full Results and Highlights From Brussels

After delivering a spectacular event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night, the Professional Fighters League is back with more action. This time, the promotion invades Brussels for a stacked PFL Europe 2 card inside ING Arena.

In the main event of the evening, unbeaten Belgian sensation Patrcik Habiora (6-0) looks to keep his ‘O’ intact when he squares off with the 24-fight veteran out of London, Danny Roberts (18-8). In the co-main event, ex-UFC standout Taylor Lapilus (21-4) goes toe-to-toe with Swedish knockout artist Ali Taleb (12-1).

Also in action will be the 2024 women’s flyweight tournament winner, Paulina Wiśniewska. The undefeated Polish prospect will have her work cut out for her when she meets 30-year-old Brazilian vet Jessica Cunha. Rounding out the card is 9-0 Dagestani prospect Ibragim Ibragimov, who faces French featherweight Mathys Duragrin and promotional newcomer Boris Mbarga Atangana, who looks to move to 7-0 when he meets Brazilian bruiser Bruno Santos.

PFL Europe 2 Results:

Welterweight Bout: Salvo Giudice def. Brice Belghazi vis submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:14 of Round 3.

Bantamweight Bout: Levi Batchelor def. Fahdi Khaled via submission (ezekial choke) at 4:34 of Round 3.

Featherweight Bout: Adam Meskini def. Tiziano Ferranti via TKO (strikes) at 4:56 of Round 2.

Flyweight Bout: Paulina Wiśniewska def. Jessica Cunha via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:12 of Round 1.

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Jan Ciepłowski def. Julien Pierre Lopez via TKO (strikes) at 3:43 of Round 1.

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Gustavo Oliveira def. Anas Azizoun via KO (spinning back elbow) at 3:25 of Round 1.

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Mahio Campanella def. Matiss Zaharovs via unanimous decision.

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Dean Garnett def. Tuomas Grönvall via unanimous decision.

Featherweight Bout: Ibragim Ibragimov def. Mathys Duragrin via unanimous decision.

Bantamweight Bout: Movsar Ibragimov def. Gerardo Fanny via submission (von flue choke) at 1:42 of Round 2.

Welterweight Bout: Chequina Noso Pedro def. Khamzat Abaev via unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Boris Mbarga Atangana def. Bruno Santos via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 0:55 of Round 1.

Featherweight Bout: Gaetano Pirrello def. Salvatore Liga via submission (d’arce choke) at 3:22 of Round 1.

Bantamweight Bout: Taylor Lapilus def. Ali Taleb via unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Patrick Habirora def. Danny Roberts via KO (head kick) at 4:32 of Round 1.