Now that Tom Aspinall has been promoted to the Undisputed Champion of the heavyweight division, Tom Aspinall, who is only 32 years old at the time of this writing. Believes that he is only getting started at the top of the heavyweight division now that he has become undisputed.

“My legacy? I think I’m different in my approach to fighting—I’m trying to get the guy out of there at all times. I just want to keep winning, keep enjoying it, keep making money, keep doing what I’m doing. I’m not really thinking about how it’s going to look when I’m finished, because I’m nowhere near that point yet.”

Tom Aspinall wants to continue what has worked best for him: blitzing his opponents, finishing them with his light, quick punches, and slick, yet dangerous, Jiu-Jitsu skills. As no man in the UFC has managed to survive a whole fight, let alone around with the British bruiser.

Tom Aspinall will grow his legacy organically.

Many fans have viewed fighters such as Sean O’Malley and Bo Nickal as industry plants that the UFC had selected to be stars; however, with Aspinall being a big, fast, and brutal heavyweight finisher, and with him already defeating a significant portion of the top 10 rankings. It seems that Tom Aspinall is looking to clear out the division he currently rules, proving himself the best of his generation and one of the best of all time at heavyweight, all while doing it naturally.