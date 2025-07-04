Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Undisputed boxing middleweight champion and global sports icon, has recently been linked with a man under suspicion of laundering money for one of the most notorious and dangerous cartels in Mexico, Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

The Mexican icon is more than just a world champion boxer, but a business mogul now. He owns clothing lines, gas stations, and a liquor company. However, it’s his most unassuming business venture, his convenience stores, that has him under fire. What is the store’s name? Upper by Canelo Energy, a Mexican convenience store chain that is allegedly used by an individual by the name of Eric Daniel Zamora Delgadillo and his own company to fuel crimes such as theft and illegal sales operations.

A recent report from a Mexican news outlet found that Delgadillo is under investigation in the United States for allegedly laundering money for the cartel CJNG. Furthermore, he is also under investigation for fuel theft. Canelo Alvarez and his representatives have remained quiet on the matter, offering no comment in the meantime.

Canelo Alvarez isn’t the only Mexican boxer with potential ties to a cartel.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was recently arrested and deported following his loss to Jake Paul due to his suspected ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. Now, with a potential link with Canelo and the biggest Cartel not only in Jalisco but all of Mexico, things may begin to unravel in this deep and twisted organized crime rabbit hole that has now seemingly found its way into boxing. Hopefully, Canelo Alvarez avoids this dark pitfall.