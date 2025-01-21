UFC Stars Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, and More Attend Trump’s Inauguration Day

A whole host of UFC stars were on hand to witness the inaugural of President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

Trump secured his second term as President of the United States in November with a landslide victory over Kamala Harris. Throughout his campaign, UFC notables like Colby Covington, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, and CEO Dana White all expressed their support for the business mogul turned political icon. So it should come as no surprise that a majority of them were on hand in Washington D.C. to see ’45’ take his rightful place as ’47.’

Spotted standing between former U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama was Dana White, a longtime friend and supporter of Trump who had spoken at a rally just hours before the inauguration.

Also there was Joe Rogan, the longtime UFC color commentator who hosted Trump on his popular JRE podcast weeks before election night. Before that, Rogan had long declined to have Trump appear on his program, but since sitting down with the POTUS, the former Fear Factor host appears to be all in on the ‘DJT’ hype train.

And, of course, you can’t have a Trump inauguration without one of his most staunch supporters, three-time UFC title challenger Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

UFC Megastar Conor McGregor Rides with Jake and Logan Paul to Trump Inauguration

Also making their way to the festivities were Jake and Logan Paul who found themselves hitching a ride with none other than Irish megastar and former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

Its gonna be an interesting ride.. pic.twitter.com/yIad9XPgYv — Nelk Boys (@nelkboys) January 20, 2025

Check out McGregor’s comments while attending Monday’s inauguration ceremony below:

Conor McGregor speaks on President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/3uHgDQV9b7 — Mcgregor Forever (@mcgregorufc22) January 20, 2025

“Amazing to be here. I’m very excited; very optimistic about the future,” McGregor said during a media scrum. “And it’s a good time here in the United States. I was here the last time Donald Trump became president in 2016. And the energy and the response is night and day, which is a testament to how he’s done as a president, his last run, and how he’s handled himself since.”

McGregor also met up with political commentator Ben Shapiro at the event.

If you missed any of the festivities, you can watch the entire Trump inauguration online via YouTube and through various streaming sources, including Hulu and Disney+.