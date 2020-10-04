UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again taken aim at “the absolute slime of Hollywood and woke sports” ahead of the American Election on November 3.

Earlier this week President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump contracted the coronavirus. Many people online saw this as comeuppance for Trump continually downplaying the seriousness of the virus and his mocking of Joe Biden for wearing a mask during a recent debate.

Covington has apparently caught wind of several celebrities and sports stars who have been talking negatively about the President. ‘Chaos’ took to social media to mockingly thank all those with “vile takes” on Trump who they are inadvertently pushing closer to a second term in office, he wrote.

“Want to take a moment and thank the absolute SLIME of Hollywood and “Woke Sports” for their vile takes on twitter & reminding the silent majority why Nov 3rd is so important! Donald Trump is all that stands between our freedom and the evil that wants to take it away!!!”

Want to take a moment and thank the absolute SLIME of Hollywood and “Woke Sports” for their vile takes on twitter & reminding the silent majority why Nov 3rd is so important! @realdonaldtrump is all that stands between our freedom and the evil that wants to take it away!!!🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j2apnBm4ju — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 3, 2020

This is not the first time Covington has used his platform to bash high-profile stars. ‘Chaos’ took aim at NBA legend LeBron James in the aftermath of his win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 last month. Covington called James “spineless” during his post-fight speech before the basketball player spoke about haters being scared to approach him in real life.

Covington is currently waiting for his next fight to be booked. He claims to have accepted an offer to fight Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal – a former training partner and friend turned foe.

“Dana White came up to me after my fight immediately and said, ‘Hey, we want to do you versus Street Judas Masvidal.’ I accepted right on that night, in that minute. He knows I’m on board, the UFC knows I’m on board, now it’s just about getting Street Judas Masvidal onboard. That guy is scared,” Covington said.

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Are woke celebrities and athletes inadvertently helping Donald Trump get re-elected?

If you enjoyed this story, please share it. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter