Colby Covington Shares ‘Historic’ Election Night Conversation with Donald Trump

Colby Covington called Donald Trump’s re-election the “most historic night” of his life.

On Tuesday, much of the UFC roster and its CEO were in celebration mode after Trump was elected to a second term as President of the United States after being fired from the job in 2020. Trump handily secured both the popular vote and more than enough electoral votes to retake the White House and will resume his leadership of the country on January 20, 2025.

Speaking on the evening during an interview with Submission Radio, Covington shared a brief conversation he had with Trump while celebrating the three-time GOP nominee’s big win at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Probably the most historic night of my life. I mean, when you’re talking in terms of the future of our country. And the future of the world, really, because America. Everything goes to America,” Covington said. “We exchanged a couple of words, you know. He’s excited. He’s always asking, ‘Colby, when is your next fight? Man, I want to come to your next fight’. And, you know, so he’s going to be there at the next fight” (h/t MMA News).

Covington has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump for many years and often dedicates a part of his post-fight interviews to the 34-time convicted felon — when Covington actually fights, that is.

UFC Not interested in booking colby covington for Interim Welterweight Title Fight

As for when ‘Chaos’ will step back into the Octagon, the three-time title challenger revealed that he reached out to the UFC to step in and fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 for an interim welterweight title after undisputed champion Belal Muhammad backed out of the event due to a bone infection in his foot.

Unfortunately for Covington, the UFC was not interested.