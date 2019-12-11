UFC Rankings Update: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Enters Top Five

Spread the word!













We have a new UFC rankings update to pass along following this past weekend’s UFC DC event.

In the main event of the evening, Jairzinho Rozenstruik topped Alistair Overeem via fifth-round knockout. The rising Rozenstruik has now entered the top five at heavyweight with his victory, and is well on his way to a title opportunity with another big win or two. It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for Rozenstruik now that he has secured the No. 5-ranked position.

Check out the full UFC rakings update below (courtesy of MMA Mania):

UFC Rankings Update

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier

7. Max Holloway

8. Israel Adesanya

9. Tony Ferguson

10. Kamaru Usman

11. Valentina Shevchenko

12. Dustin Poirier

13. Robert Whittaker

14. Conor McGregor

15. Tyron Woodley

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Moreno

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Tim Elliott

9. Matt Schnell

10. Jordan Espinosa

11. Alex Perez

12. Askar Askarov

13. Ryan Benoit

14. Mark De La Rosa

15. Raulian Paiva

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Jimmie Rivera

8. Cody Garbrandt

9. Rob Font +1

10. Cody Stamann -1

11. John Dodson

12. (T) Urijah Faber

12. (T) Song Yadong +1

14. Marlon Vera

15. Casey Kenney

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

5. Frankie Edgar

6. Yair Rodriguez

7. Chan Sung Jung

8. Renato Moicano

9. Jeremy Stephens

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Shane Burgos

13. Mirsad Bektic

14. Arnold Allen

15. Ryan Hall

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder

7. Dan Hooker

8. Kevin Lee

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Edson Barboza

11. Anthony Pettis

12. Gregor Gillespie

13. Charles Oliveira

14. Alexander Hernandez

15. Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Demian Maia

7. Santiago Ponzinibbio

8. Stephen Thompson

9. Nate Diaz

10. Anthony Pettis

11. Robbie Lawler

12. Gilbert Burns +2

13. Vicente Luque

14. Geoff Neal +1

15. Neil Magny *NR

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Darren Till

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Kelvin Gastelum

8. Derek Brunson

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Uriah Hall

12. Brad Tavares

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Omari Akhmedov

15. Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Thiago Santos

2. Daniel Cormier

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Corey Anderson

6. Jan Blachowicz

7. Alexander Gustafsson

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Aleksandar Rakic

11. Johnny Walker

12. Ilir Latifi

13. Misha Cirkunov

14. Nikita Krylov

15. Ronaldo Souza

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. (T) Derrick Lewis

5. (T) Jairzinho Rozenstruik +9

7. Alexander Volkov -1

8. Alistair Overeem -2

9. Walt Harris -1

10. Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

11. Blagoy Ivanov -1

12. Aleksei Oleinik -1

13. Augusto Sakai -1

14. Sergei Pavlovich -1

15. Marcin Tybura *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Jessica Eye

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Jennifer Maia +1

5. Viviane Araujo +1

6. Lauren Murphy +1

7. Roxanne Modafferi +1

8. Andrea Lee +1

9. Maycee Barber +1

10. Alexis Davis +1

11. Montana De La Rosa +1

12. Antonina Shevchenko +1

13. Mara Romero Borella +1

14. Paige VanZant +1

15. Ji Yeon Kim +1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. (T) Holly Holm

3. (T) Aspen Ladd +2

5. Julianna Pena -1

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Marion Reneau

9. Sara McMann

10. Irene Aldana

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Macy Chiasson

15. Bethe Correia

14. Nicco Montano

15. Sijara Eubanks

What do you think of the latest UFC rankings update?