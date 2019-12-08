Jairzinho Rozenstruik Ends Alistair Overeem With Seconds Left – UFC DC Highlights

Spread the word!













Jairzinho Rozenstruik pulled off an amazing finish in the UFC DC main event.

Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem went five rounds in the heavyweight division, putting up what was mostly a striking battle. However, Overeem looked to tire late in the fight when it looked like things were going to the scorecards. Of course, Rozenstruik decided to capitalize with a massive shot, nailing Overeem with seconds left to knock him out, and destroy his lip.

Although Overeem got to his feet rather quickly after the shot, he stumbled badly, forcing the referee to call the action off and hand Rozenstruik a last-second knockout victory. Check out the amazing finish below.

You can see his lip completely fly off from that Jairzinho Rozenstruik just woke everyone up.



I feel bad for anyone that bet Overeem winning. #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/e7rDmTiMBb — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) December 8, 2019

It remains to be seen what will be next for Rozenstruik after such a great victory. He actually called out feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou, a matchup that would certainly interest fans, putting two knockout artists up against one another.

