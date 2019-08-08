UFC Pros Are Split On Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis Picks

Spread the word!













UFC 241 is highly-anticipated for a number of reasons, but the people’s main event is certainly Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz.

The event takes place August 17 in Anaheim, California, and will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. However, a lot of fans are more excited for the return of Diaz.

The 34-year-old will be making his return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years when he takes on Pettis in a welterweight contest. His last fight was his majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 back in August 2016.

Since then, he has claimed he would only return for a trilogy fight with the Irishman or if he was paid an obscene amount of money. It looks like the latter might be the case, especially as Diaz was originally slated to face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight contest last November.

However, he now faces a rejuvenated Pettis who is fresh off a successful welterweight debut against Stephen Thompson — notably giving “Wonderboy” his first-ever knockout defeat.

Will “Showtime” make it two wins in a row for the first time since 2014? Will Diaz’s long layoff affect him in the Octagon? Or will the Stockton native’s pressure be too much for Pettis?

The pros are certainly split on what will happen in the co-main event of UFC 241. You can watch the likes of Frankie Edgar, Colby Covington, Gegard Mousasi and more give their predictions in the below video:

Who do you think takes it?