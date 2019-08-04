Nate Diaz Releases Epic Hype Video Ahead Of UFC 241 Return Against Anthony Pettis

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz returns to action later this month and has released an epic hype video to get you more pumped up about it.

Diaz takes on Anthony Pettis in a grudge match in the welterweight co-main event of UFC 241 which takes place August 17 in Anaheim, California. It will be Diaz’s first fight inside the Octagon since his majority decision loss to Conor McGregor almost three years ago.

Fans have been itching to see the Stockton native in action ever since. He was actually scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 230 last November. However, an injury to Poirier meant the fight was pulled.

However, with just under two weeks to go for UFC 241, fans won’t have to wait much longer. And they will undoubtedly be even more excited after watching Diaz’s hype video below:

Pettis, meanwhile, is coming off a spectacular knockout win over Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville earlier this month. The former lightweight champion will now look to make it two wins in a row with another win over a huge name.

UFC 241 is a stacked card that will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. Hopefully, this fight comes to fruition as well.

Are you excited for Diaz’s return?