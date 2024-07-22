“Surreal” Filipino-American Hyder Amil on Unbeaten UFC Run

Featherweight sensation Hyder Amil still can’t believe how far he’s come in his mixed martial arts career.

After earning his UFC contact during a 2023 appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, ‘The Hurricane’ added a pair of highlight-reel knockouts to his resume, KO’ing Fernie Garcia in the second round of their February Fight Night clash before dispatching Jeong Yeong Lee in 65-seconds via an absolutely insane 38-punch combo on Saturday.

HYDER AMIL WITH A BLISTERING BARRAGE 💥 #UFCVegas94 pic.twitter.com/My8VF1RA3J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 21, 2024

Amil banked an extra $50,000 performance bonus for his fast and furious finish inside The APEX.

Even after his second-straight knockout inside the Octagon, the budding Filipino-American star still finds himself waking up and wondering if this whole crazy career he’s carved out for himself is really just a dream.

I asked Hyder Amil if anything about the ELECTRIC start to his UFC tenure has been surreal#UFCVegas94 l @SportsKeedaMMA pic.twitter.com/FrU5bdvrso — Jake Foley🇺🇸🥋 (@JFoMMATalk) July 21, 2024

“The whole thing has been surreal. I can’t even believe I’m here,” Amil said at the post-fight press conference. “That’s why I enjoy and embrace it and it means so much to me. I’m gonna fight my heart out. It means the world to me — MMA, martial arts, and yes, it is still surreal that I’m even in this. I wake like, ‘What am I doing? Am I really in this?’ It’s crazy.”

Moving to an overall record of 10-0 in his MMA career, it’s clear that the sky is the limit for Hyder Amil.

Hyder Amil is quickly becoming must-see-tV in the featherweight division

Taking his first fight when he was just 17 years old, Amil found success under the Bellator and LFA banners before scoring a spot on DWCS last summer. He made the most of the opportunity, landing a unanimous decision over Emrah Sonmez.

What comes next remains to be seen, but after his whirlwind performance at UFC Vegas 94, fight fans are already chomping at the bit to see him back inside the Octagon.