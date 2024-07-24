Alex Pereira teases imminent UFC return, phone call with Dana White

Amid speculation over a potential move to professional boxing earlier this week, undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has teased a potential return to combat sports – leaking an apparent incoming call from promotional CEO, Dana White.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder and the current light heavyweight champion, most recently featured at UFC 303 back in June, taking the promotion’s top spot on their International Fight Week card.

And taking on former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka, Sao Paulo knockout kingpin, Alex Pereira felled the former gold holder with a massive high-kick knockout in the second round of their clash in Las Vegas.

Receiving a surprising call out from professional boxing star, Jake Paul off the back of the former’s knockout win over UFC alum, Mike Perry in Tampa earlier this month, Pereira appeared to be all ears to a matchup with the outspoken Ohio upstart.

“I want everybody, I love this sport and he’s (Alex Pereira) tweeted about wanting to go into boxing,” Jake Paul said after his win over Mike Perry. “We got him on a Facetime right there in the ring and I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your [UFC] contract?’”

“That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his (Dana White’s) number one praised fighter right now,” Jake Paul explained. “But I want all the smoke, I want all the MMA guys, and I’ve beaten all of them – who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC so I want him, I’m going to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

Alex Pereira teases return to fighting amid Dana White call

And whilst targeting an end-of-year comeback against the likes of Magomed Ankalaev, as well as former champion, Jan Blachowicz at UFC 310 in December, Pereira appears to have news of a comeback on the horizon – teasing discussions with promotional leader, White.

“Chama ou nao chama,” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a screenshot of an incoming call from Dana White.

