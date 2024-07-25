How to Watch UFC 304 and What Time is UFC 304?

With the Octagon slated to land in the UK for -it’s flagship return this weekend at UFC 304, let’s take a look at how fans can catch all the action from a massive championship doubleheader, as well as discuss the controversial start time in Manchester.



Returning to the ‘Rainy City’ for the first time since their last showcase card in 2016 – when on that occasion, undisputed middleweight champion, Michael Bisping avenged his thunderous knockout loss to Dan Henderson to defend his crown in a decision win.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And this weekend, we’ve got a massive championship fight double feature, with both welterweight and interim heavyweight crowns up for grabs at the new Co-op Live Arena.

Headlining this weekend’s UFC 304 card is an undisputed welterweight championship fight between the incumbent, Leon Edwards, and incoming title chaser, Belal Muhammad – who is in the midst of a similarly impressive unbeaten run.

The night’s opening title fight sees the interim heavyweight crown up for grabs – with Atherton native, Tom Aspinall making the hop, skip, and a jump from Greater Manchester to take on former opponent, Curtis Blaydes – in a bid to avenge his sole Octagon loss in a rematch for spoils this time around.

The letters have landed in Manchester for #UFC304 fight week! Let's see your pics! 📸



Today📍 Cathedral Gardens

Thurs 📍 Co-Op Live

Friday 📍 Co-Op Live pic.twitter.com/aQCdKSMktR — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 24, 2024

Also featured on the main card come the likes of fan-favorite, Paddy Pimblett who takes on the newly-named King Green – while Arnold Allen battles Giga Chikadze. An important flyweight fight also lands on the preliminary card as Muhammad Mokaev takes on Angolan-born starlet, Manel Kape.

How to Watch UFC 304

Landing at the Co-op Live Arena this weekend, the UFC 304 early preliminary card will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET at the time of publication, with fans able to tune in on ESPN+. The night’s later preliminary card is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. And the main card for the event’s return to the United Kingdom is slated to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the pay-per-view viewing available on ESPN+.

What Time is UFC 304

While this weekend’s card features in primetime for viewers in North America, much has been made about the sacrifice fans attending the event in person, and viewing around Europe and the United Kingdom will have to make in order to catch the action.



In the United Kingdom and Ireland, fans can begin tuning into action from 11:15 p.m. GMT on UFC Fight Pass, before tuning into TNT Sports to catch the preliminary card at 1:00 a.m. GMT, and then catch main card action from 3:00 a.m. GMT through the same channel.

UFC 304 Full Fight Card

Main card –

Leon Edwards (c) vs. Belal Muhammad

Tom Aspinall (ic) vs. Curtis Blaydes

King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Preliminary Card –

Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda

Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil

Jake Hadley vs. Caolan Loughran

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early Preliminary Card –

Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape

Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean