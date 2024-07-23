‘Bobby Green’s going to hit him, hurt him’ Volkanovski picks King Green over Paddy Pimblett

Entering this weekend’s main card clash with arch-rival, King Green at UFC 304, so-far promotional unbeaten, Paddy Pimblett is going to be “hurt” badly by the veteran, according to former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Returning to action this weekend in Manchester, former Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder, Pimblett looks to land his sixth straight win since his move to the Octagon, fresh from a dominant win back in December in a pay-per-view setting at UFC 296.

Most recently taking out former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, outspoken Huyton native, Pimblett landed a one-sided unanimous decision win – to extend his winning spree to an impressive seven straight fights.

Paddy Pimblett picked to suffer first Octagon loss at UFC 304 this weekend

Himself most recently featuring on the massive UFC 300 card back in April, Green – who has recently changed his first name to ‘King’ officially, bloodied and bruised fellow stalwart, Jim Miller over the course of three rounds for a decision win of his own.

And ramping up his rivalry with Green in recent weeks – mainly criticizing him for changing his name in an apparent surefire sign of CTE, Pimblett has been picked against by Australian favorite, Volkanovski, who claims the Liverpool native will be “hurt”.

“I’m going to have to go with Bobby Green,” Alexander Volkanovski said during an breakdown on his YouTube channel I think he’s the safer bet here. It’s going to be a three-round fight. Paddy Pimblett, yeah I find it, it’s going to be hard for him to take him down and get a finish. Can he go and upset, you know, hometown crowd. I don’t think that’s going to faze Bobby Green.

“Again, Bobby Green’s going to put himself in positions where Paddy Pimblett’s going to feel he can fire and going to lull him into shots. I guarantee we’re going to see that pretty much straight away. I feel Bobby Green’s going to hit him, hurt him, maybe Paddy Pimblett would start trying to look for the shots straight after that. Does he get them? Or does he get hurt straight away? I’m not sure.”

This weekend’s UFC 304 card offers up a title fight doubleheader as Leon Edwards defends his welterweight crown in a rematch against Belal Muhammad in the night’s headliner, while Tom Aspinall looks to keep his interim heavyweight title in tow in his own rematch with Curtis Blaydes.