Jake Paul wants ‘Tougher challenge’ than Conor McGregor

Amid their recent squabble across social media, outspoken professional boxing star Jake Paul has now claimed that he wants to eventually take on a “tougher challenge” than former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

Paul, who improved to 10-1 as a professional over the course of last weekend in Florida, landing a sixth round knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry in their professional boxing grudge fight.

And with his tenth boxing win in tow, Paul shocked the audience and fans online alike – staking his claim for a matchup with undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira – appearing to fancy his chances in a boxing matchup with the Brazilian knockout star.

“I want everybody, I love this sport and he’s (Alex Pereira) tweeted about wanting to go into boxing,” Jake Paul said after his win over Mike Perry. “We got him on a Facetime right there in the ring and I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your [UFC] contract?’”

“That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his (Dana White’s) number one praised fighter right now,” Jake Paul explained. “But I want all the smoke, I want all the MMA guys, and I’ve beaten all of them – who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC so I want him, I’m going to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

Jake Paul calls for “tougher” fight than Conor McGregor

Receiving stark accusations of steroid use from the above-mentioned, McGregor – who also questioned why his advisor and business partner, Nakisa Badarian limited Paul from fighting in Las Vegas, the latter has now labelled a previously clamored-for fight with the Dubliner as not tough enough.

“The guy’s on Twitter, the guy’s on yachts but the guy’s not in the ring winning fights like me,” Jake Paul said on his podcast. “He won’t fight me, I’ve said it since a long time ago. Conor McGregor is owned by Dana White, he probably can’t get out of his contract but that’s what he will hide behind because he’s not going to get in there. All the sh*t talk but he won’t put it on the line, and I want a tougher challenge than McGregor, f*ck McGregor, I want Alex Pereira, the light-heavyweight champion.

“Everyone says everything about the weight difference but I was 212lb in the ring, so that’s a 10lb difference which is common in boxing. Alex Pereira rehydrates to 240lb so I want someone who, when I f*ck them up like I did tonight, there are no excuses. Alex Pereira is six foot four, 240lb, kickboxing world champion, two division champion in UFC and when i beat him what the f*** can they say? Keep writing me off, that’s what people have done in every facet of my life since I was eight years old. I can’t be stopped.”

