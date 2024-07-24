Ilia Topuria teases UFC 307 title fight with Max Holloway: ‘They forced him to say yes’

Amid links to a title defense return at UFC 307 at the beginning of October, undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has hinted that his long-rumored fight with former champion, Max Holloway is close to being finalized.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, last featured in the main event of UFC 298 back in February, laying waste to dominant former gold holder and common-opponent, Alexander Volkanovski with a blistering second round knockout win in Anaheim.

Himself landing spoils last time out – albeit symbolic, Hawaiian star, Holloway scored a buzzer-beating fifth round KO win over Justin Gaethje to win the BMF championship in highlight-reel fashion on the main card of UFC 300 back in April.

Ilia Topuria hints at UFC 307 return

And expected to return at UFC 307 at the beginning of October at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – as part of a flagship double feature for the promotion that month, Topuria has teased a pairing with Holloway is on the cusp of completion.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

“It seems that the UFC has forced him to say,” Ilia Topuria posted on his official X account. “El Matador is back. Congratulations to all @ufc fans.”

It seems that the UFC has forced him to say yes. El Matador is back. Congratulations to all @ufc fans. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 24, 2024

And subsequently, Holloway would post photos of himself deep into training camp for an expected return, claiming he was waiting to make his comeback in a championship setting.

“Patiently waiting,” Max Holloway posted on his X account. “#BlessedExpress”

Expected to feature a pair of championship fights in their return to Utah, the promotion are working on an undisputed bantamweight title pairing between the incumbent gold holder, Raquel Pennington, and former titleholder, Julianna Pena for that same card at the Delta Center.

With his knockout win over Volkanovski earlier this year – who thrice beat the above-mentioned, Holloway in featherweight title fights, Topuria improved to 15-0 in professional mixed martial arts.

Who wins in a featherweight title fight: Ilia Topuria or Max Holloway?