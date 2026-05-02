UFC Perth Entrance Music: What Songs Jack Della Maddalena, Carlos Prates, And Other Fighters Walked Out To

UFC Perth is set to light up the RAC Arena in Western Australia with a stacked lineup of high-stakes bouts. The event marks the MMA promotion’s fifth visit to “The Fair City” and its first return since staging a Fight Night card there in September 2025.

The Fight Night card is headlined by a pivotal welterweight showdown, as former champion Jack Della Maddalena squares off against No. 5-ranked contender Carlos Prates in the main event. In the co-main, seasoned lightweight Beneil Dariush faces surging prospect Quillan Salkilld in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

UFC Perth: What Walkout Songs Do Jack Della Maddalena And Carlos Prates Use?

Fighter walkouts are a defining element of any fight card, setting the tone inside the arena before the first strike is thrown. They heighten the energy and build anticipation, adding an extra layer of drama as each bout draws closer.

Here’s a look at the walkout songs several fighters on the UFC Perth card have used in past Octagon appearances.

With an 8–1 UFC record, Jack Della Maddalena is returning to the Octagon after suffering the first defeat of his run in the promotion, dropping his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev via unanimous decision at UFC 322 last November. The 29-year-old Australian originally captured the 170-pound crown with a decision victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in May 2025.

When it comes to walkout music, Della Maddalena has kept things as consistent as his performances, regularly making the walk to the Octagon to “T.N.T.” by iconic Australian hard rock band AC/DC.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates enters UFC Perth sporting a 6–1 Octagon record, riding the momentum of a first-round knockout over former welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322. His lone setback in the promotion came in a closely contested unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City in April 2025.

Much like his opponent, “The Nightmare” has remained loyal to a signature walkout track throughout his career, consistently making the walk to the Octagon to “Purple Lamborghini” by Skrillex and Rick Ross.

UFC Perth: What Walkout Songs Do Beneil Dariush, Quillan Salkilld, Tai Tuivasa, and Others Use?

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Perth fight card:

Beneil Dariush: “Still Rolling Stones” by Lauren Daigle

Quillan Salkilld: “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

Tim Elliott: “I’m Going to Heaven” by Amigo the Devil

Steve Erceg: “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” by Jim Croce

Tai Tuivasa: “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean

Colby Thicknesse: “Burn Dem Bridges” by Skin On Skin

Junior Tafa: “Shut Up” by Stormzy