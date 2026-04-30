New Blood Rising: Potential Serbian Debutants To Watch at UFC Belgrade

The UFC touch down in Serbia for the very first time for a greatly anticipated fight night event, UFC Belgrade.

This is the first time in a long time the UFC have ventured into new European territories and many wonder why Belgrade, Serbia was the choice of destination. The main event most likely will feature Uroš Medić, whom manifested this event after his recent win against Geoff Neal back in February. However, as there is not a wealth of Serbian UFC fighters to stack the card with the UFC will need to look to rising stars hailing from the Balkans to make debut splashes in the big show. Below we look at four Serbian prospects all without a fight lined up that could well be scheduled in for August 1st at UFC Belgrade.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 21: Uros Medic of Serbia reacts after a knockout victory against Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Toyota Center on February 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Potential Debutants at UFC Belgrade

Budding bantamweight Borislav Nikolić boasts a record of 16-2 with 15 of his wins coming inside the distance. After making his professional debut in 2016 Nikolić tore through the regional scene taking himself to 9-0 by the end of 2020. The following year he stepped into BRAVE and suffered his first career defeat to Brad Katona via submission. After some poor form and inactivity, 2023 was the year the Serbian began his hot streak now at six straight victories all by finish. The BRAVE champion has already tasted victory in Belgrade this year and he will hope to get a shot do it once again at UFC Belgrade in August.

Nina Nikolija Milošević is one of the hottest female prospects outside of the UFC and at the very top of the European one to watch list. ‘Queen Beast’ had an exceptional amateur IMMAF tenure certainly bodes well for a promising pro career so far. In 2025 Milošević began the year 2-1 and finished the year at 7-1 with five wins coming within the short span of March to July and four of those wins coming in the first round. Admittedly, the level of competition was regional level however this year she stepped up into BRAVE CF and defeated a fellow rising prospect handing Dina Osman her first career loss.

Jovan Leka could be a welcome entry into a supposedly rejuvenated heavyweight division in the UFC. The 24 year old has already performed in the spotlight of MMA’s premier promotion on Dana White’s Contender Series last October. The Serbian won a gruelling affair via decision which unsurprisingly was not enough to earn a UFC contract. After that disappointment last year, Leka has already picked up 2 more wins via finish in 2026. Now at 13-2 Leka seems ready to make his full UFC debut at UFC Belgrade.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: (R-L) Jovan Leka of Serbia reacts after defeating Azamat Nuftillaev of Uzbekistan in a heavyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season nine, week ten at UFC APEX on October 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

At 16-0 it seemed inevitable that Nikola Joksović would sign for the UFC in the near future. However, last time out the Serbian suffered his first career defeat. Back in February Joksović stepped into the cage under the BRAVE organisation for first time. Facing aging Brazilian Luciano Palhano, the Serbian was a huge favourite but lost via unanimous decision. Coming off the back of his first career defeat makes him an unlikely candidate to debut at UFC Belgrade but the body of work particularly in Ares FC is not to be dismissed.