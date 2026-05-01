Gamebred FC: Romero vs. Nicholson – Full Results and Highlights from Miami

Gamebred Fighting Championship heads to Unrivaled Arena in Miami for a stacked lineup of bare-knuckle MMA fights, including the return of former UFC and Bellator sensation Yoel Romero.

Originally, Romero was scheduled to headline the evening’s festivities opposite Hector Lombard. Unfortunately, Lombard was forced to bow out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons. As a result, seven-fight PFL veteran Alex Nicholson steps into the main event on short notice. ‘The Spartan’ has come up short in his last three outings, all in the opening round.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Main Card

Yoel Romero def. Alex Nicholson via TKO at 1:11 of Round 1.

Yoel Romero acaba de vencer a Alex Nicholson, una pelea loca que tuvo de todo en 70 segundos terminó con el “Soldado de Dios” rompiéndole la mandíbula al “Espartano” con una izquierda cortita pero explosiva! #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/vEEJxmoqWL — Fanáticos del MMA GT (@fanaticosMMAGT) May 2, 2026

Yoel Romero makes his opponent tap via strikes in round 1. Broke his jaw from a punch and tapped out.



Yoel Romero is 49. 49!!! #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/GQiNGE8Qyc — Bodyslam.net MMA (@BodyslamNetMMA) May 2, 2026

Luis Palomino def. Darrell Horcher via TKO at 2:44 of Round 3.

After 7 years away from MMA, down two rounds, multiple time BKFC champ Luis Palomino pulls off the third round comeback TKO over Darrell Horcher.



Horcher was a bloody mess, but ref did seem quick on the draw. Commentary didn't like the stoppage. What do we think #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/ZhaHxjwm1J — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Jake Heun def. Joel Bauman via TKO at 1:15 of Round 1.

An absolutely fired up Jake Huen notches his first MMA win since 2019 with a first round TKO over Joel Bauman. The RIZIN vet served several years in Australian prison on drug charges before recently returning to the sport last Nov. #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/uXcq4O10sX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Jordan Heiderman def. Ronny Markes via TKO 1:03 of Round 2

Kurt Holobaugh def. Lamar Brown via submission at 2:12 of Round 2.

Kurt Holobaugh snatches up the 2nd round guillotine to submit Lamar Brown#GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/9RMNxvgqoA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Tafon Nchukwi def. Marcos Rogério de Lima via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Brandon Girtz def. John Teixeira via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Daniel James def. Tim Johnson via KO at 1:45 of Round 3.

Daniel James STARCHES Tim Johnson with a short left hook in the 3rd round. Brutal KO#GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/5oWBFh19KT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Rafael Alves def. Anthony Njokuani via submission at 0:31 of Round 1.

RAFAEL ALVES WITH THE CHICKEN WING SUBMISSION. #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/m2cGFLq4qB — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) May 2, 2026

Rami Hamed def. Zach Juusola via TKO 1:53 of Round 2.

Rami Hamed picks apart Zach Juusola before stunning him with a stiff jab for the 2nd round TKO#GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/Jzkpj8YSys — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Sabah Homasi def. Rafael Celestino via TKO at 1:18 of Round 1.

Sabah Homasi knocks out Rafael Celestino with a perfectly timed knee and GNP in under 90 seconds #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/2MAQt1iu2u — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Prelims

Paulo Machado def. Saul Almeida via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).

Marvens Beauge def. Nick Longoria via TKO at 0:38 of Round 1.