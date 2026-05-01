Gamebred FC: Romero vs. Nicholson – Full Results and Highlights from Miami
Gamebred Fighting Championship heads to Unrivaled Arena in Miami for a stacked lineup of bare-knuckle MMA fights, including the return of former UFC and Bellator sensation Yoel Romero.
Originally, Romero was scheduled to headline the evening’s festivities opposite Hector Lombard. Unfortunately, Lombard was forced to bow out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons. As a result, seven-fight PFL veteran Alex Nicholson steps into the main event on short notice. ‘The Spartan’ has come up short in his last three outings, all in the opening round.
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Main Card
- Yoel Romero def. Alex Nicholson via TKO at 1:11 of Round 1.
- Luis Palomino def. Darrell Horcher via TKO at 2:44 of Round 3.
- Jake Heun def. Joel Bauman via TKO at 1:15 of Round 1.
- Jordan Heiderman def. Ronny Markes via TKO 1:03 of Round 2
- Kurt Holobaugh def. Lamar Brown via submission at 2:12 of Round 2.
- Tafon Nchukwi def. Marcos Rogério de Lima via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
- Brandon Girtz def. John Teixeira via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
- Daniel James def. Tim Johnson via KO at 1:45 of Round 3.
- Rafael Alves def. Anthony Njokuani via submission at 0:31 of Round 1.
- Rami Hamed def. Zach Juusola via TKO 1:53 of Round 2.
- Sabah Homasi def. Rafael Celestino via TKO at 1:18 of Round 1.
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Prelims
- Paulo Machado def. Saul Almeida via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).
- Marvens Beauge def. Nick Longoria via TKO at 0:38 of Round 1.