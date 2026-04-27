Exclusive | Justin Gaethje Reacts To UFC White House Booking: “You don’t picture stages like that”

Justin Gaethje is not pretending this one feels normal. In discussing his upcoming fight with Ilia Topuria, Gaethje described the assignment as something he never really pictured, even after years spent chasing a world title. This one will happen at the White House, with the UFC staging the first live professional sporting event on the South Lawn.

“You Don’t Imagine Moments Like That” Justin Gaethje Reflects On UFC White House title fight

UFC officials announced that Topuria vs. Gaethje will headline UFC Freedom Fights 250 on June 14, 2026. The event is tied to the United States’ 250th anniversary celebration, and will be simulcast on CBS and Paramount+. President Donald Trump first floated the concept in July 2025, and Dana White later confirmed the promotion had finalized plans after meetings in Washington.

Topuria enters as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion after knocking out Charles Oliveira in the first round at UFC 317 in June 2025 to win the vacant belt. That victory made him a two-division UFC champion after his featherweight run, and it set up his first title defense at 155 pounds against Gaethje.

Fighting for a world title at a White House is something completely unthinkable. Justin Gaethje is enjoying the moment. In an exclusive intervie with LowKick MMA, with the help of Duelbits, he explained:

“It sounds surreal, honestly. You grow up dreaming about becoming a world champion. That’s the goal from day one. But you don’t picture stages like that. You don’t imagine moments like that. Fighting for a UFC title is already the highest level this sport has to offer. To do it in a setting like that, with that kind of spotlight… It’s something special. Just want to prepare well and enjoy as much as possible.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 24: (R-L) Joe Rogan interviews Justin Gaethje following the UFC lightweight interim championship bout during the UFC 324 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Gaethje arrives with momentum and with familiar stakes. He won the interim lightweight title in January 2026 by beating Paddy Pimblett by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It also marks his third opportunity to win an undisputed UFC championship after earlier title losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020 and Charles Oliveira in 2022. For Gaethje, this is an attempt to finish the assignment he has chased for years.

The June 14 UFC White House card will feature several fights, with Topuria vs. Gaethje for the undisputed lightweight title at the top and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event. The rest of the announced card includes Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, and Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia.

Gaethje enters the fight as one of the most established lightweights of his era. He is a former WSOF lightweight champion, a two-time interim UFC lightweight champion, and a former BMF titleholder. His run in the UFC includes wins over Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Rafael Fiziev and Paddy Pimblett, which has helped build his reputation as a dependable headliner in major fights and one of the division’s most watched action fighters.