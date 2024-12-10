“The Ship Has Sailed” UFC Icon Calls for Chris Weidman to Hang Up His Gloves

Former UFC fighter and current commentator Paul Felder has spoken out about Chris Weidman’s future in mixed martial arts following his latest setback at UFC 310. Felder, who was once a fan of Weidman during his reign as the UFC middleweight champion, now believes it’s time for the legendary fighter to step away from the sport.

Chris Weidman

In a candid comment speaking on a podcast with Michael Bisping, Felder stated, “But I was a big Chris Weidman fan. I loved him when he was a champion. But I do think—I think that ship has sailed. I think it’s time for him to—dude, you’ve done so much in the freaking sport. I know money is always an issue when you’re an athlete, and you don’t necessarily have other things, but now is definitely the time to start thinking about, What am I going to do full-time post-being a UFC fighter? Because Father Time is there, and it’s knocking hard on his door.”

Chris Weidman, who gained worldwide recognition in 2013 when he dethroned Anderson Silva to become the middleweight champion, has struggled to regain his form in recent years, losses and a leg break recovery have weighed heavily on the US-born athlete. The loss at UFC 310 has led many to question his future in the sport, and Felder’s remarks echo the sentiment within the MMA community.

Despite his storied career, including notable victories over legends like Silva, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida, Weidman’s recent performances have been marred by injury and a series of tough losses. With Father Time seemingly catching up with him, the question now is whether Weidman can rebound or if it’s time for the former champion to transition into the next chapter of his life.

Felder, who himself transitioned to a successful commentary career after his fighting days, offered support for Weidman’s legacy, urging him to consider his health and future beyond the octagon. “You’ve done so much in the freaking sport,” Felder added, urging the former champ to reflect on what lies ahead as he nears the end of his UFC tenure.

As discussions continue about Weidman’s future, many fans and fighters are mirroring the idea that it might be time for the veteran to walk away.