Eryk Anders Pounds Out a Second-Round TKO Against Chris Weidman – UFC 310 Highlights

Eryk Anders pounded out the biggest win of his career at UFC 310 on Saturday night.

Just before the two-minute mark of the opening round, Anders caught a kick from Weidman and caught the former champion with a head kick. Clearly compromised, Weidman attempted to evade leading Anders to shoot for a takedown. As Weidman attempted to defend with one knee on the mat, Anders unleashed a knee that caught Weidman in the head. Fortunately, Weidman appeared to be okay and the fight continued moments later.

Seconds into the resumed scrap, Weidman caught Anders with a left hook that sat ‘Ya Boi’ down. With a little bit of blood flowing from his right eye, Anders looked to ride out the remainder of the round on his back and keep Weidman from doing any more damage.

The second round was a completely different story with Anders securing an early takedown on Weidman and pummeling the future Hall of Famer with a slew of ground-and-pound strikes. Anders switches to some elbows as Weidman does everything he can to defend and block the shots.

After allowing Weidman to take a beating for two and a half minutes, referee Mark Smith finally sees enough and brings a stop to the contest with 10 seconds left in the second stanza.

Official Result: Eryk Anders def. Chris Weidman via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 4:51 of Round 2.

Check out highlights from Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders at UFC 310:

