Watch: The Wildest UFC Title Losses We Still Can’t Believe Happened – Revisiting the Most Stunning UFC Championship Collapses

The UFC has seen its share of seismic upsets, but few moments have shocked fans and pundits alike as much as the title losses featured in the recent “SHOCKING UFC Title Losses | Full Fight Marathon” on YouTube. The compilation revisits some of the most dramatic championship defeats in UFC history, where heavy favorites were dethroned in stunning fashion.

The marathon kicks off with Ronda Rousey’s defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193, a bout widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Rousey, unbeaten and considered nearly invincible, was outclassed by Holm, who dominated the fight before finishing Rousey with a head kick just 59 seconds into the second round.

Next, the spotlight turns to Michael Bisping’s improbable knockout of Luke Rockhold at 199. Bisping, a veteran who had never fought for a title before, stepped in on short notice and stunned Rockhold with a left hook, securing the middleweight championship in the first round. The victory was especially sweet for Bisping, who had spent a decade in the organization before finally capturing gold.

The marathon also features Rose Namajunas’ first-round knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217. Namajunas, a massive underdog, dismantled the previously undefeated as a champion Jedrzejczyk with a barrage of strikes, forcing the champion to tap due to strikes, a rare occurrence in title fights. The upset ended Jedrzejczyk’s dominant run and crowned Namajunas as the new strawweight queen.

Another memorable shock came when TJ Dillashaw dethroned Renan Barao at 173. Dillashaw, considered a significant underdog, outstruck Barao throughout the fight and finished him in the fifth round, ending Barao’s 33-fight unbeaten streak and delivering Team Alpha Male its first UFC title.

The compilation also revisits Amanda Nunes’ rapid destruction of Cris Cyborg at UFC 232. Nunes, moving up in weight, floored Cyborg four times in just 51 seconds, handing the feared champion her first loss in over a decade and cementing Nunes’ status as one of the greatest fighters in women’s MMA history.

Finally, the marathon includes Matt Serra’s legendary win over Georges St-Pierre at UFC 69. Serra, a massive underdog, stunned the MMA world by knocking out St-Pierre in the first round—a result still considered by many as the greatest upset in UFC history.

No champion is ever truly safe, and the sport’s unpredictability is part of what makes it so compelling. Each of these shocking title losses altered the careers of those involved and left an indelible mark on MMA history.