Report – Ilia Topuria expected to return in title fight at UFC 317 in June

According to reports tonight, former featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria is expected to make his return at UFC 317 during International Fight Week this summer — in a yet-to-be determined championship fight for the unbeaten Spaniard.

Topuria, who vacated the featherweight champion earlier this month, saw former foe, Alexander Volkanovski scoop the championship for the second time in his Octagon tenure, landing a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes in the pair’s vacant championship matchup at UFC 314.

And himself targeting a lightweight move in his return to action, unbeaten finisher, Topuria has been steadfast in his pursuit of a showdown with pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev — in an immediate title fight in his sophomore lightweight pairing.

Ilia Topuria confirms fight camp has begun for UFC return

Yet to book his return to action, however, Topuria hinted news of his next fight would be imminent on social media tonight, claiming he has begun his training camp for a return to the Octagon this year.

“the camp has begun,” Ilia Topuria posted on X.

the camp has begun — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) April 22, 2025

And furthermore, as per a report from Alvaro Colmenero on social media tonight, Topuria will fight for a championship belt at UFC 317 this June, however, it is currently unknown if it will come against Makhachev, or another opponent.

“Ilia Topuria will be fighting at International Fight Week, for a title I am told,” Colmenero posted.

Ilia Topuria will be fighting at International Fight Week, for a title I am told. https://t.co/NE60Iw9hL8 — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) April 22, 2025

And in a follow up report from Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned, it remains to be seen if Topuria features against Makhachev for the lightweight crown, or if the Russian vacates the belt — opening the door for a title fight against former gold holder, Charles Oliveira for the Spaniard.

“As discussed on the show today, Ilia is going to fight on June 28. The question is, will it be against Islam for the 155 belt, or will it be against Charles for the vacant?” Helwani tweeted. “We should know soon. But he should 100% be on there and he should 100% fight for gold.”