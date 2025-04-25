After much murmuring about the PFL’s future and whether we would ever even see anything come out of PFL Africa after the troubles that the PFL has gone through with contract disputes between the Bellator fighters that were acquired after the original merger between the PFL and Bellator. The PFL is now building up its regional divisions, such as the recently launched PFL Europe and PFL MENA sub-branches of the overall promotion. We have a new endeavor in Africa. Donn Davis has announced a new 32-man African Tournament to launch the new PFL Africa sub-promotion.

PFL Africa Launches This July!!!



32 fighters from 14 nations compete in 4 single elimination events to become PFL 2025 Africa Champion …



3rd regional league from @PFLMMA



May 6 major press announcement with fighter roster and event location details!#PFLMMA #PFLAfrica pic.twitter.com/BTxtajy22e — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) April 22, 2025

Former UFC Heavyweight champion and current PFL fighter Francis Ngannou is currently the chairman of the PFL Africa Sub-division and will likely be heavily involved in the internal affairs and management of the African MMA scene—something he’s been clamoring to do since his departure from the UFC.

PFL Africa is the next step to globalizing MMA as a proper sport.

The world of combat sports is messy, and some believe it can be for the better, as is the nature of combat sports, whether it be boxing, Muay Thai, grappling, or MMA. If you have the grit or tenacity to be a great fighter, you can be regardless of genetic gifts or natural talent. The combat sports world is unique in that anyone off the street, if determined enough, can become a great fighter and a successful pro. Something that isn’t realistic in other regular sports. That’s what makes fighting uniquely beautiful.

Now that we may start to see the globalization of MMA, we will begin to see regional champions make a name for themselves, grow in their careers, and test themselves on the world stage should they succeed in their region. Building stars and talent along the way is an incredible evolution for combat sports, and Donn Davis should succeed in this endeavor.