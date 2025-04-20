Joe Rogan claims Conor McGregor won’t make UFC return due to cocaine use: ‘He seems to enjoy it’

Veteran UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has claimed Conor McGregor’s admitted use of cocaine likely has spelled the end of any hopes of a comeback fight for him in the future — claiming if the Dubliner was going to fight again, he likely would have already.

McGregor, a former undisputed two-weight champion in the promotion, has not competed since he headlined UFC 264 back in 2021.

And on that occasion, the veteran suffered a second consecutive loss, after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against bitter rival, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Booked to fight in the time since, Conor McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 in June of last year. However, just weeks from an International Fight Week comeback at the welterweight limit, the veteran suffered a fractured toe, and withdrew from a pairing with Michael Chandler.

Long speculated to have taken part in recreational drug use, during his civil case last December, McGregor, who was found civilly liable for sexual assault against NIkita Hand, admitted to cocaine use.

Joe Rogan bets against UFC return for veteran Conor McGregor

And during his podcast last weekend, UFC caller, Rogan claimed if he was a betting man, he would imagine Conor McGregor’s use of the drug will prevent him from ever competing again. At least in the near future.

“When you hear guys are doing coke, that one’s the worst, that’s the one that deteriorates you more than anything,” Joe Rogan said. “That’s a scary one for fighters, too, because the thrill of cocaine is exciting for people who like exciting things. Fighters are adrenaline junkies that like to be pumped up.”

“Conor (McGregor) seems to enjoy it [cocaine], which is one of the things that makes me bet he probably won’t come back.”