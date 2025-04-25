Samuel Krištofič v Dominik Humburger- Vicious Finishers Lock Horns in Oktagon 70 Main Event

Tomorrow night, Oktagon MMA is bringing a stacked card to Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. In the Main Event, #5 ranked Samuel Krištofič takes on Dominik Humburger. This fight will take place in the Middleweight division and is a part of the Tipsport Gamechanger Middleweight Tournament. This fight is the new Main Event, as Severino v Cartwright was canceled a few weeks ago, due to a Cartwright injury.

Samuel Krištofič

Samuel Krištofič returns to competition for the first time since his knockout win over Karlos Vemola in December of 2023. This matchup is Krištofič first, of potentially many, in the Tipsport Gamechanger Middleweight Tournament. With 10 of 17 wins coming by way of finish, Dominik Humburger will certainly have to be wary of the danger coming his way. Krištofič is the former Oktagon MMA Middleweight Champion, and a massive fan favorite. Known as “Pirat”, the Slovakian fighter has over 157 thousand followers. Coming into this fight, Krištofič stated:

“Hospital and Cemetery, I’m sending him there when I land that shot”

Dominik Humburger

Dominik Humburger makes his debut under the Oktagon MMA banner and is immediately being thrown into the wolves. Coming from KSW, Humburger hails from the Czech Republic, and is looking to make his name by finishing a superstar. With 7 of 9 wins coming by way of Knockout, Humburger will also be looking to send “Pirat” to the Hospital and the Cemetery. Humburger doesn’t TKO his opponents, he shuts their lights out.

This fight will be a 3-round Main Event. The winner will move on to the next round of the Tipsport Gamechanger Middleweight Tournament. The winner will also find out their next opponent on Saturday night, as the draw takes place right after the event.