UFC Champion Calls Out Khabib In Viral Tweet

There has been a never-ending string of opinions in the wake of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ill-timed brawl following his UFC 229 main event win over Conor McGregor.

The UFC’s biggest-ever pay-per-view event last Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was supposed to be ‘The Eagle’s’ crowning achievement. In one way it was, as he submitted former two-division champion McGregor. However, that potentially historic win was marred by his actions shortly thereafter.

Khabib leaped into the crowd to fight McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis, inciting a wildfire of violence. Three of Khabib’s teammates then scaled the cage and assaulted the Irish superstar. The bad blood definitely stems from McGregor’s infamous Brooklyn bus attack, and that’s understandable.

However, UFC 229 provided the stoic Khabib with the opportunity to shut McGregor up in the Octagon. He did that. But his normally soft-spoken style was uprooted by his actions. One UFC champion believes Khabib should not have allowed McGregor’s disrespect to change his own actions.

That man is middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. “Bobby Knuckles” sent a well-liked tweet Khabib’s way containing a deep quote about respect:

“If they respect you, respect them. If they disrespect you, still respect them. Do not allow the actions of others to decrease your good manners, because you represent yourself, not others.”— Mohammad Zeyara pic.twitter.com/zEy9qjE96u — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) October 8, 2018

A Good Point

The 185-pound ruler has a good point. Nurmagomedov spent the majority of the build-up to UFC 229 keeping his mouth shut even though he probably wanted to explode inside.

Khabib accomplished his ultimate goal and dominated McGregor from pillar to post. There was no need to stoop to his level and commit outside-the-cage violence. The commission presiding over UFC 229 is not impressed and admitted that in a recent statement.

Khabib and McGregor will both face a complaint from the NSAC for their parts in the melee. The champion’s situation seems to be a bit more dire as the commission withheld his purse. Dana White doesn’t believe the NSAC should keep his whole $2,000,000 or strip him of the title. Khabib’s punishment is very much up in the air.

He’s soared up the UFC pound-for-pound rankings in the meantime.