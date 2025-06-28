Fabian Edwards Advances to Middleweight Tournament Final with Dominant Win Over Josh Silveira – PFL 7 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Fabian Edwards vs. Josh Silveira - PFL 7 Highlights

Fabian Edwards, the brother of former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, advanced to the PFL World Tournament finals on Friday night with a dominant decision win over Josh Silveira.

After a few fiery exchanges on the feet, Silveira opted to take things to the canvas, though Edwards did an excellent job of defending, nearly catching the Brazilian in a reverse triangle before using a kimura as a means of escape.

That trend continued in the second with Silveira shooting in for a single-leg after about a minute of slinging leather with the Brit. Edwards fought his way back up and separated, but it was just a matter of time before Silveira would close the distance and attempt to stifle Edwards’ offense.

While in the clinch, Edwards landed a knee up the middle that prompted Silveira to take a knee near the fence. Edwards quickly jumped on his neck, fishing for a rear-naked choke with plenty of time left in the second stanza. Silveira had just enough in the tank to defend against Edwards’ submission attempts and work his way back up. Once there, Silveira looked to be running on empty as ‘The Assassin’ poured it on in the final seconds of the round.

Round three was all Edwards as Silveira simply didn’t have enough in the tank to put up much of a fight. Edwards closed the fight, raining down elbows from mount as Silveira desperately defended to mitigate the damage and make it to the final bell.

Official Result: Fabian Edwards def. Josh Silveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Fabian Edwards vs. Josh Silveira at PFL 7:

