Jake Paul Calls Out Dana White Over Rigged Fight Claims: ‘That’s a Federal Crime, Bro’

Jake Paul is once again snapping back at those who claim his fights are rigged.

The Problem Child’ has made a name for himself in the sport of boxing, earning wins over a slew of former MMA stars like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. However, it was his victory against former undisputed heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson that really got people to buy into the years-long rumor that Paul was paying his opponents to take a dive.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Paul slammed those who are dumb enough to believe the rumors — but not before Jackson pointed a finger directly at Dana White, claiming the UFC CEO started all the fight-fixing speculation surrounding Paul’s fights.

“Dana White started the rigged fights rumor, he started the steroids rumor, so yeah, he did have all of us thinking that you was rigging those fights though,” Jackson said. “I ain’t gonna lie, he right about that. But how do you honestly believe that? I wanted to believe it when you fought Woodley.”

“‘Rampage,’ you know I’m an MMA guy,” Paul replied. “That’s dumb, though. Anyone who believes that narrative, it’s like, come on, it’s a federal crime, it’s illegal. And you think Anderson Silva is gonna take a fall? You think Woodley’s gonna take a fall? You guys know these guys. I didn’t think Anderson would take a fall, but people think Mike Tyson’s gonna ruin his legacy for a fake fight? No, I don’t think Mike Tyson would do that. I try to understand dumb people, I really genuinely spend parts of my day trying to see how someone could be so dumb, and I still don’t get it. It’s just hate at the end.”

Jake Paul looks to add another legend to his hit list

Paul will once again attempt to prove the haters wrong this Saturday night when he steps back inside the squared circle for a scrap with legendary pugilist Julio Cesar Chavez Jr inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

It’ll be Paul’s 13th trip to the ring. Thus far, he is 11-1 in his pro boxing career, his lone loss being a split decision defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Since then, ‘The Problem Child’ has built a five-fight win streak, including back-to-back KOs against a couple of no-name opponents and a sixth-round TKO over BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.