The UFC is traditionally known for handing out a bonus to each of the two fighters who compete in the ‘Fight of The Night’ and furthermore another two ‘Performance of The Night’, which in total is four.

However, UFC 275 has been regarded as just too good, that four 50k bonuses were just not enough for Uncle Dana, after a potential front-runner for the best ‘Fight card of the year’.

The promotion announced that every fighter that produced a finish on the night received a $50,000 bonus, including the main event between Light-Heavyweights Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, who were awarded the ‘Fight of The Night bonus’.

The ‘Performance of The Night’ bonus was given out to: Silvana Gomez Juarez, Hayisaer Macheshate, Jake Della Maddalena, Jake Mathews, and Zhang Weili. Which is three more than the usual routine.

UFC 275 Fight of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Vs Glover Teixeria

The fight was an event that had every MMA fan’s eyes glued to their screens, whilst questioning how either guy has not had enough yet.

The young talented Prochazcha vs. the veteran Teixeria was an instant classic, as both fighters traded moments on the ground and on the feet in a potential fight of the year so far. The fight looked like it was about to see the judge’s scorecards when Prochazka managed to slip his arms in and win by a rear-naked choke with just 28 seconds left.

UFC 275 Performance of the Night: Silvana Gomez Juarez

The Argentinian Strawweight Juarez was able to utilize a slick combination to knock out her opponent Na Liang, making her the first woman from Argentinian to win inside the octagon.

UFC 275 Performance of the Night: Hayisaer Maheshate

The UFC debutant Maheshate put any first fight nerves to bed after putting Steve Garcia to sleep with one of the more violent knockouts of the night. The Chinese fighter is the first to make it to the big time via the Dana White Contender series.

UFC 275 Performance of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena

Whilst having to overcome some adversity early in the fight, Maddalena was able to fight off the submission attempt and finish his opponent, Ramazan Emeev, with a series of lethal strikes.

UFC 275 Performance of the Night: Jake Matthews

In his first fight back since March of 2020, Mathews was throwing with a great level of precision and violence as he knocked out a highly motivated Welterweight boxer Andre Fialho. He landed an onslaught of punches before putting the last nail in the coffin that earned him his 50k bonus.

UFC 275 Performance of the Night: Zhang Weili

Since their first encounter was voted ‘Fight of the Year’ in 2020, their rematch was one of the most anticipated since the fight was announced. The rematch didn’t disappoint, as Weili spun herself into a title fight after producing a knockout of the year contender with an unreal spinning back fist knockout against UFC legend Joanna Jedrzejcyk.