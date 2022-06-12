And New. And in quite spectacular, surprising fashion — Jiri Prochazka — renowned as one of the most dangerous strikers in the light heavyweight division, submits grappling veteran, Glover Teixeira with a late, fifth round rear-naked choke — without hooks, to successfully land undisputed gold in a drawn-out, blood-and-guts UFC 275 headliner in Singapore.

Maintaining his undefeated record in the Octagon and improving to 3-0 as a result, Prochazka and Teixeira constantly had each other in peril throughout the five round main event, with both rocking, stunning, and wobbling each other on cue throughout the back-and-forth headliner.

Rounding out a surefire contender for Fight of the Year, Prochazka, who becomes the first champion from the Czech Republic in the history of the organization — managed to lock up a rear-naked choke, without hooks on either side, forcing a submission from the Brazilian — as Prochazka mints himself as the new king of the light heavyweights.

Below, catch the highlights from Jiri Prochazka’s submission win and title coronation against Glover Teixeira

Somehow we are off to the championship rounds – how do you have it scored through 15 minutes? 📝



[ #UFC275 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/IEu8bU0BAa ] pic.twitter.com/Zfh2r1z2ce — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022