And New. And in quite spectacular, surprising fashion — Jiri Prochazka — renowned as one of the most dangerous strikers in the light heavyweight division, submits grappling veteran, Glover Teixeira with a late, fifth round rear-naked choke — without hooks, to successfully land undisputed gold in a drawn-out, blood-and-guts UFC 275 headliner in Singapore.
Maintaining his undefeated record in the Octagon and improving to 3-0 as a result, Prochazka and Teixeira constantly had each other in peril throughout the five round main event, with both rocking, stunning, and wobbling each other on cue throughout the back-and-forth headliner.
Rounding out a surefire contender for Fight of the Year, Prochazka, who becomes the first champion from the Czech Republic in the history of the organization — managed to lock up a rear-naked choke, without hooks on either side, forcing a submission from the Brazilian — as Prochazka mints himself as the new king of the light heavyweights.