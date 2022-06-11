LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka results throughout the night (Sat. June 11. 2022) live from the Singapore Indoor Arena in Singapore.

Rounding out tonight’s card as part of an undisputed championship doubleheader — a light heavyweight title fight between champion, Glover Teixeira, and the #2 ranked challenger, Czech striker, Jiri Prochazka.

Attempting to land his first defense of the light heavyweight crown, Brazilian veteran, Teixeira headlined UFC 267 last October against Jan Blachowicz, scooping the undisputed crown with a second round rear-naked choke.

As for Prochazka, the former Rizin FF champion handed multiple-time title challenger, Dominick Reyes a stunning spinning back elbow knockout loss back in May of last year — adding to a knockout win over Volkan Oezdemir.

In the night’s co-headliner, undisputed flyweight titleholder, Valentina Shevchenko attempts to score successful title defense number seven — taking on surging Brazilian challenger, Taila Santos.

Last time out, Shevchenko moved to 8-0 at flyweight, stopping Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 266 last September.

As for Santos, the Dana White‘s Contender Series alum managed to earn her shot against Shevchenko with a rear-naked choke win against Joanne Wood in December.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka – Results

UFC 275 Main Card Results: (ESPN+/PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka

Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos

Strawweight: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

UFC 275 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Lightweight: Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

UFC 275 Early Preliminary Card Results: (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Liang Na (116lbs) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (116lbs)

Featherweight: Ramona Pascual (145lbs) vs. Joselyne Edwards (145lbs)