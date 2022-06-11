Argentine strawweight, Silvana Gomez Juarez once again displays the vast power possessed in her hands on the early preliminary card of UFC 275 in Singapore — stopping Liang Na with a brutal, first round knockout — setting an early runner for a post-fight bonus.

Getting off the mark in the UFC following a pair of early losses to both Loopy Godinez, and then Vanessa Demopolos via armbar, Gomez managed to snap a two-fight slide and improve to 11-4 as a professional with tonight’s stoppage success against Na.

Rocking Na with a series of massive over hands prior to the finishing sequence, Juarez would drop Na once before then rushing in and landing clear once more, dropping Na for the second time in quick succession — before forcing the stoppage.

Below, catch the highlights from Silvana Gomez Juarez’s KO win against Liang Na